By staff

New Orleans, LA – This October 24 at 11 a.m., the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression will hold a march against police brutality. The march will begin in front of the Federal Building downtown at 500 Poydras Street.

Demands include, “Jail killer cops! Stop police cover-ups! End prison torture!” Families impacted by police crimes will be highlighted in the program to demand justice for their murdered and incarcerated loved ones.

The injustice system has consistently shown that it does not care about Black lives. Over the last few months, Black Americans have seen unsolved lynchings, the police cover-up Nolan Wells murder, and the police murder one-year-old Kohen Wiley with no consequences.

The New Orleans Alliance is demanding justice for Nolan Wells, Kohen Wiley, Jace Lee Scott, and all Black lives taken by police killings or covered up by police. They urge all who believe in justice to attend and join the fight for Black lives alongside the families leading the way.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #NAARPR #NOAARPR #KohenWiley