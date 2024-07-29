New Orleans: Pro-Palestine activists protest at Port, City Council meetings

By Serena Sojic-Borne

New Orleans, LA – On July 25, a total of about 50 people came out to protest at meetings of the New Orleans City Council and the Board of the Port of New Orleans. The crowd demanded that the city council pass a ceasefire resolution and that the port cut all ties with Israel. Activists left unsatisfied with responses from both institutions.

“They’ve sidelined us completely from the process”

The day began at 9:30 a.m., with protesters sitting in city council chambers wearing keffiyehs and holding up pictures of Gazans massacred by Israel. Protesters had been attending these meetings since January, usually getting the opportunity to make public comments around that time.

City council delayed agenda items that would allow for public comment to the end of the meeting. At about 11:45, angry protesters stood up and chanted “Ceasefire now!” They exited the chambers carrying a banner that read “We pray for the people of Gaza. We pray for an end to genocide.” Once outside, participants held a vigil and laid down images honoring Palestinian lives lost to Israel.

According to a local faith leader, the city council is preparing a “peace statement” that fails to call for a permanent ceasefire. It also fails to recognize New Orleanian Palestinians Samaher Esmail, abducted by the Israeli Occupation Forces, and Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, murdered by an Israeli settler.

“They’ve sidelined us completely from the process and they’re working only with the Zionist coalition that completely leaves out Palestinians. That’s what’s really happening,” said Hakm Murad, an organizer and congregation member at Masjid Omar.

“You wanna hear from the youth? I’m the youth, and I want you to stop sending aid to Israel”

After having lunch, protesters headed to the Port of New Orleans for its monthly board meeting. During the public comment session, participants spoke out against allowing weapons shipments to Israel and the “innovation embassy,” an intended technological exchange agreement with the Port of Ashdod.

“According to the International Trade Commission, in the month of May, 2.7 million aircraft and engine parts, 51,000 rocket launchers, flamethrowers, and grenade launchers, and 80,000 drones were shipped through the Port of New Orleans to Israel,” commented Jane Killmar.

“I hear a lot about your programs with the youth. You wanna hear from the youth? I’m the youth, and I want you to stop sending aid to Israel,” said Blu DiMarco of Queer Trans Community Action Project.

“He said to me ‘If you say one more thing, you’re outta here.’ And I said it’s my First Amendment”

Commenters also denounced the Port’s persecution of Felix Allen, for standing with Palestine. Allen is an organizer with New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police, tackled and arrested by the Harbor Police Department as he was walking out the auditorium after a board meeting on March 21.

“A few months ago, you had your police officers assault Felix Allen. I saw it. I did not see resisting arrest,” commented Elizabeth Holder of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports.

Participants at Thursday’s Port meeting reported additional police harassment. They complained particularly about Captain Cedric Turner, who tackled Allen in March. “He said to me ‘If you say one more thing, you’re outta here.’ And I said it’s my First Amendment,” said protester Rosmery Perez-Levya. Captain Turner has a history of civil rights abuses.

Port Board member Walter Leger responded to protesters with a statement claiming no responsibility for weapons shipments. Leger emphasized that he felt personally unaffected by comments. “Maybe you’re hurting some of our feelings. You’re not hurting my feelings,” he stated. Leger had previously told NOSHIP organizers, in private, that the Innovation Embassy was a “nothingburger.” He did not address the Innovation Embassy or Allen’s charges in his statement.

Protesters left this meeting angry, chanting “Port of New Orleans you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide!” Organizations that planned the day of action included Masjid Omar, NOSHIP, and Jewish Voices for Peace.

