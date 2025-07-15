New Orleans pro-Palestine activist stops FBI agents at her door, says ‘I have nothing to say to you’

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On July 11, at approximately 11:50 a.m., two FBI agents knocked on the door of local pro-Palestine activist Heather Awyan at her residence.

After identifying themselves, the FBI agents immediately began asking Awyan about “reports of antisemitic activity or internet postings.” The agents did not even ask Awyan to identify herself but wanted to know her “take” on those “reports.”

In response, Awyan stated, “I have no take because I don’t have a lawyer” and ended the interaction. Before leaving the front stoop, one agent pressed Awyan further by asking her if anyone had been harassing her. Awyan replied, “I have nothing to say to you. I don’t have any comment.” The two FBI agents walked away.

Activists should remain vigilant against political repression and harassment by knowing their rights when interacting with law enforcement. Do not speak to FBI agents under any circumstances, except to confirm your name, get their card or contact information, and decline to speak to them. Shut the door and call an attorney. More resources can be found at stopfbi.org, the website of the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

The FBI knock on Awyan reflects a pattern of repression by Trump’s federal agencies against activists, journalists and organizers who speak out against U.S. imperialism, U.S. support for the genocidal state of Israel, and most recently, ICE raids and illegal abductions of immigrants.

But even in light of this repression, activists across the country have bravely resisted intimidation tactics and continued to fight within the peoples movements.

When asked if this unexpected FBI visit will affect her organizing work and solidarity with Palestine, Awyan responded, “No, not at all. There’s no stopping the billions of us worldwide who want to see a free Palestine and the freedom of all oppressed people.”

