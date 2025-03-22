New Orleans postal workers rally against privatization

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On March 20, about 50 postal workers and their supporters gathered outside of the downtown United States Postal Service center. They rallied, carried signs and distributed flyers to protest Trump’s attempt at privatizing the mail service. The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Local 83 organized the event in response to a national call to action.

“U.S. Mail – not for sale!” workers chanted. Signs read, “Hands off our public postal service” and “The post office belongs to the people, not the billionaires.”

Trump is talking about moving the USPS to the Department of Commerce, which would reduce its independence and mark a step towards privatization. Louis DeJoy, the current postmaster general, received his appointment in 2020. His family had donated $1.2 million to Trump’s first presidential campaign. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), initiated on the advice of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has announced plans to cut 10,000 post office jobs.

“Hands off the post office, it belongs to the people,” said Leroy Chapman, APWU Local 83 president.

Union members from IATSE, the Teamsters, and the AFA showed up in solidarity. City Councilmember Oliver Thomas also voiced his support.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #Labor