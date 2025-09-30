New Orleans: People’s Town Hall demands community control of police and justice for families wronged by police crimes, negligence

By Toni Duplechain-Jones

New Orleans, LA – On the evening of September 25, around 50 people attended a People's Townhall on Public Safety co-hosted by the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Black Lives Matter Grassroots.

The event featured four Black women directly impacted by police violence, neglect and misconduct who have been organizing campaigns to win justice for their murdered loved ones. Eight city council candidates attended for a Q&A on important questions surrounding public safety.

Sabrina Foster, mother of Glenn Foster Jr. and founder of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, hosted the panel on families. Her own son Glenn Foster Jr. was killed in the custody of Pickens County, Alabama police. “We later found out due to our second autopsy, that Glenn died of being tortured,” Foster shared. “We are tired of inequality. We are tired of racism. We are tired of the system, period.”

Shanta Scott's son Jace Lee Scott was killed by Andrew Grant, the son a New Orleans Police Department officer. Grant has avoided doing any prison time for killing Scott. “Yes, Andrew Grant was charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice, but what did it mean? Nothing. Because Andrew never spent a day in jail,” Shanta Scott said to the audience.

Jaywan Banks, sister of Jermaine Green, and Sean Coleman, mother of Junious Coleman, both have had the deaths of their family members be treated as suicides. “My brother was shot two times in the chest. NOPD tried to sweep this under the rug like a suicide,” said Jaywan Banks. “They treated my family like we were the suspects.”

“NOPD 7th District Homicide got rid of my son's clothes, cellphone and shoes. All I want is justice for my son, because it's not suicide,” Sean Coleman said.

Earlier in the night, city council candidates were asked timely questions on ICE, community control of the police and Trump's threat to send the National Guard to occupy New Orleans. Some candidates did not hesitate to speak strongly for the need for a Civilian Police Accountability Council. Bob Murrell, candidate for District A, spoke about his reason for adding CPAC to his platform. “It's building dual power,” Murrell stated, “That ability to have democratic practices and bodies at the grassroots level block by block.”

Overwhelmingly, candidates rejected Trump's use of federal agencies against New Orleans communities. Danyelle Christmas, a Black mother running for council seat in District E put it simply: “ICE is nothing but the KKK in masks.”

The Town Hall was able to raise over $2000 in pledges to support the families who want to attend the national conference of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression in November.

The next call to action will be a rally at the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau (PIBP), which is the police’s internal investigative body. The families are demanding their complaints on problem practices and corrupt officers be resolved quickly, and that their loved ones' cases get the attention they deserve. That action will be Monday October 6 at 5 p.m., at NOPD Headquarters (1615 Poydras Street).

