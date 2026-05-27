New Orleans panel on Iran uplifts solidarity, dispels U.S. propaganda

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On May 16, in the historic Bywater district, Freedom Road Socialist Organization hosted a comprehensive panel on Iran and the current Iran War started by U.S. and Zionist aggression. The panel also covered how this war relates to the current and historical student movement.

The panel included four activists from the local anti-war movement and student movements. All spoke on why this war is an act of aggression from U.S. imperialists and its loyal Zionist lapdog, Israel, in occupied Palestine.

Piece by piece, the panel destroyed the genocidal propaganda put out by Western media, which are hostile to anti-imperialist resistance anywhere, especially when the resistance is effective. One speaker, Miu Sims, informed the audience that this mass resistance existed in the Vietnam War student movements, as well as today on campuses. Student activists today must be unrelenting in the face of the powerful, but not unbeatable, opponent: U.S. imperialism.

The panel went on to dispel the lie that this war is being fought to “help” the women of Iran. They reminded the audience that this war benefits only the American elites, as no average American benefits from the destruction of Iranian infrastructure and the slaughter of schoolgirls.

The panel also dispelled the lie that this war is about “nukes,” with panelist Ray Bertheaud pleading with the audience to “remember Iraq.” Furthermore, the panel clarified that this war is about Iran’s role in the region’s Axis of Resistance, defending oppressed nations from constant imperialist attacks.

Charlie Schully, another member of the panel, stressed that it is important to support victory to all oppressed nations fighting against the tentacles of imperialism. Schully and the other panelist went on to say that true anti-imperialists want Iran to win decisively, as a blow to imperialism in West Asia is a blow against imperialists everywhere.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Iran