New Orleans: Loyola University students rally against political repression of student activist Carson Cruse

By Silas Gillett

New Orleans, LA – On Thursday, February 20, around 30 Loyola students and New Orleans community members rallied in front of Loyola University to demand that university administration drop the semester-long suspension of student activist Carson Cruse. The action was organized by the Liberate and Unite New Orleans chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (LUNO SDS).

At the rally, the crowd chanted slogans such as “We want justice, you say how? Drop the suspension now!” and “Hold that line, yeah hold that line! Hold that line for student rights!”

Cruse was set to graduate in May, but if his suspension is maintained, he will be set back from graduating for another six months, if not longer.

Cruse told the crowd, “We understand that students will get absolutely nothing that we are not willing and organized to take. Through protracted campaigns and direct action, we can unite around our common needs as students to demand administration do their jobs for once!”

Several current and former students at Loyola gave speeches. Nat Arredondo with LUNO SDS pointed out that the resources used to prosecute Cruse could have been better spent on stopping sexual abuse. “Since my freshman year I have lived in the same dorms as sexual abusers, I have watched friends come out with disgusting testimonies that the administration heard and punished them for. But the abuser? They get to walk free,” stated Arredondo.

Loyola University administration issued Cruse’s suspension after he was reported for giving a public comment at a board meeting for the Port of New Orleans. His comment was part of an ongoing campaign by a local organization, New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP), to demand the port stop sending weapons and aid to Israel.

The woman who reported Carson’s comment, Sharonda Williams, is both on the board of the Port of New Orleans and a lawyer for Loyola University. Before her report, Cruse had been on academic probation due to his involvement in the Tulane University encampment for Palestine in April 2024. Under the terms of his probation, one more strike against him meant he would face suspension or full expulsion from Loyola.

Near the end of the rally, the protesters picketed and blocked the entrance to the school until they were shut down by the university police.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #SDS #FreeSpeech #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression