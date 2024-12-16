New Orleans: Johnston family condemns NOPD lack of justice in case of child abuse

By Zunyana Crier

New Orleans, LA – On Thursday, December 12 at noon, the Johnston family held a press conference demanding #JusticeforJrue in front of Orleans Parish Criminal Court. Jaime Johnston, along with her partner and both of her parents, are fighting felony kidnapping charges for trying to keep Jaime’s five-year-old son, Jrue Kenner, safe from sexual abuse. New Orleans for Community Oversight of the Police and New Orleans United Front helped to organize the event.

The Johnstons are demanding that their false felony kidnapping charges be dropped. Their trial date will be Monday, December 16, at 2 p.m. at 2700 Tulane Avenue, Section A. The Johnstons urge supporters to pack the court and wear blue in support of young Jrue. They also demand the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and Child Protective Services be held accountable for misconduct and neglect.

“My heart is heavy with disappointment and outrage at the very institutions that are sworn to protect the most vulnerable among us – my son, Jrue, being one of them,” Jaime Johnston stated.

During a summer visitation in 2023, Jrue told medical professionals and his mother that he was repeatedly sexually molested by his father. Like any mother would, Jaime went to the police for help. Each time she attempted to report the crime of sexual abuse, the NOPD arrested her. Ultimately, her entire family was arrested and jailed on over $200,000 bond.

Despite Jaime’s pleas, the NOPD’s Special Victims Unit refused to investigate any abuse allegations. One officer, NOPD’s Landon Lasker, even “misplaced” evidence containing several legal documents and recordings relevant to the case. As Jaime spent over four months in jail, NOPD and CPS placed Jrue back in the “care” of his father.

“The actions of the New Orleans Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services in handling my son’s case are not merely procedural failures; they are egregious injustices that scream for change and accountability,” said Johnston.

Jaime stressed that her experience as an abuse survivor and mother is just one of many. Family court and legal battles often side with abusers, and as a result, innocent children are vulnerable to becoming collateral damage. This is “a systemic flaw that prioritizes bureaucracy and connections over the safety and well-being of children,” she stated.

“No one can feel safe reporting abuse to the NOPD until the Johnstons receive justice and Jrue is reunited with his family,” said Toni Jones, chair of New Orleans for Community Oversight of the Police.

Belden Baptiste of New Orleans United Front spoke in support of the Johnston family, saying, “This is a disgrace, and unacceptable.” He rallied the crowd to show up on the trial date saying, “We must support Jaime. December 16. Be here!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #NOCOP #NOUF