New Orleans is fired up to march on the RNC

By Serena Sojic-Borne

New Orleans, LA – On July 15, at least 13 New Orleanian activists will join thousands to march on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. This baker’s dozen is a group of leaders and organizers from Black liberation, labor, student and gender liberation movements.

“We are the phantom that haunts them in their sleep”

The coalition is fresh off of protesting Trump’s fundraiser in a New Orleans gated community near Tulane University. They say they’re ready to follow him to Wisconsin.

“I think it’s important to let the Republicans know that even when they leave their strong base in the South, that we’re gonna chase ‘em down and we’re gonna fight them every step of the way,” said Loyola Students for a Democratic Society organizer Jack Saucier. “We are the phantom that haunts them in their sleep. We’re everywhere that they think that we’re not and we’re on ‘em all the time.”

The city’s progressive movements are growing, but facing backlash from a state government dominated by racists and Christian fundamentalists. In June, Louisiana became the first state to require public schools to post the Ten Commandments in all classrooms.

“The attacks we face in Louisiana from the far right are part of the Republicans’ bigoted and undemocratic agenda. It’s important for us to fight those attacks at a local level, but that’s not enough,” said Molly Frayle of the Queer-Trans Community Action Project. “By protesting the RNC, we are sending a message to far-right politicians across the country.”

“It’s important that we keep our foot on these politicians’ necks”

As one of his first decisions in office, Governor Jeff Landry ramped up the Louisiana State Police’s presence in the New Orleans area. Their officers brutalized and arrested student protesters at the Tulane-Loyola Popular University for Gaza encampment in May. The Louisiana State Police can bypass the New Orleans Police Department’s consent decree, reversing decades of progress won by the movement for police accountability.

“It’s important that we keep our foot on these politicians’ necks,” said Kia Thomas of New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police. “They need to know we will not stand down.”

Abbey Lodwig, a barista, who will speak for Starbucks Workers United at the March on the RNC, states, “The Republicans are fighting to strip decades of labor rights the working class has won.”

Lodwig continued, “We’re excited to march on the RNC and we hope to see many union siblings alongside us!”

Palestine solidarity organizations were among the first to sponsor the march. Endorsers include New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports, NOLA Healthcare Workers for Palestine, and NOLA Artists for Palestine.

