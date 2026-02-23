New Orleans: Family and supporters of Jace Lee Scott protest delayed Criminal Justice Committee meeting, demand justice now

By River Wilkins

New Orleans, LA – On Thursday morning, February 19, members of the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NOAARPR), alongside other supporters, held a rally outside of city hall to demand accountability from city officials and the New Orleans Police Department.

The rally was originally planned to target the Criminal Justice Committee meeting, where all the city’s policing agencies meet to give reports to the council. But for the second month in a row, city officials have delayed that meeting.

Those present held signs demanding “Community control of the police,” “Justice for Jace,” and “Fire NOPD officer Victor Gant!”

“For the second time in a row, the city has cancelled on us. But we are not going anywhere until justice is done for Jace. Until officer Victor Gant is fired,” said Shanta Scott, mother of Jace Lee Scoot. In front of local news coverage at city hall, she explained the details of her case. Her son Jace was murdered in cold blood by Andrew Gant, the son of NOPD officer Victor Gant Jr., in 2019. Sister Shanta Scott exposed a well-established history of lying, fraud, brutality, corruption and murder by NOPD officers, and collaboration with the district attorney and judges complicit in the coverup of her son’s murder.

Scott and NOAARPR activists demanded the firing of NOPD officer Victor Gant Jr. and homicide detective Rob Barrere. They also demanded federal charges be pressed against Victor Gant Jr. and his son Andrew Gant.

“Andrew Gant needs to be charged with a felony murder charge, not negligent homicide. Not obstruction of justice. This was not an accident!” said Scott.

“We want community control of police, so that this corruption can come to an end,” stated NOAARPR Chair Toni Jones. Jones called out city council for their failure to address the occupation of New Orleans by federal forces waging siege on the city since the anti-immigrant operation Swamp Sweep. Jones also called out New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno for capitulating to the Trump administration’s immigration laws, as a new NOPD policy change will let officers detain people in collaboration with ICE. Officer Victor Gant Jr. has received a promotion, and is now employed by Mayor Moreno.

Anthony Franklin, member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, expressed unwavering support for Scott’s demands, stating, “We stand in solidarity with Sister Shanta,” he said. “Fighting for justice for Jace is part of that struggle, and we will continue to be a thorn in [the city’s] side until we get our demands.”

Scott and NOAARPR plan to rally and submit public comment at the Criminal Justice Meeting rescheduled for March 5, to hold city council accountable, to demand they fire and press federal charges for the officers involved, and to demand a Civilian Police Accountability Council.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #NOAARPR #NAARPR