New Orleans families protest against police brutality

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday October 22, dozens of people rallied in front of City Hall for a protest against police brutality. Directly affected families spoke out about corruption and neglect in the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), demanding that the Public Integrity Bureau be held accountable for failing to hold officers accountable.

The rally featured speakers from the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, including Shanta Scott and Sean Coleman. The crowd chanted “No justice, no peace! No racist police!” The protest demanded that both Victor Gant and Detective Rob Berrere be fired for their corrupt role in the handling of the Jace Lee Scott case.

“Victor Gant was able to work with his colleagues to prevent any real investigation of Jace Lee Scott’s murder, and we want him to be fired – along with Rob Barrere. Justice means firing Victor Gant and getting federal charges to be brought against Gant for the violation of Jace Lee Scott's rights,” said Toni Jones from the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Jace Scott was murdered by the son of NOPD officer Victor Gant in 2019. Scott’s killer, Andrew Gant, did not see a single day in jail for the crime due to his father’s connections in the NOPD. Berrere is a detective in the Homicide Division of NOPD, and in addition to his mishandling of the Scott case, families report he has a track record of telling them to give up on their loved ones. Coleman’s mother reported Barrere told her to stop calling, and her son’s case would never change from a suicide ruling.

Junious Coleman was shot in front of the New Orleans East Public Library in 2022. His mother says her son’s death was wrongfully ruled a suicide, and NOPD destroyed evidence related to the case such as her son’s phone, shoes and clothing.

The protest also demanded that the city council play an active role in getting justice for these families by holding a public hearing on NOPD corruption, so other families could get the opportunity to speak out and name problem officers. The next Criminal Justice Committee hearing, currently chaired by Councilman Oliver Thomas, is slated for December 15.

“We demand that the power be turned to the people. No more self-policing, we want civilian control. Community review boards with enforcement power. And accountability from top to bottom,” said Shanta Scott.

The protest concluded with a call to action to show up to the “No Trump, No Troops” march on November 1 at 5 p.m. at the Hale Boggs Federal Building. Shanta Scott also plans to host a “Stop Gun Violence” march on the angelversary of her son Jace Lee Scott, November 24, at Karr High School.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #NOAARPR #PoliceCrimes