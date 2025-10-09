New Orleans: Families demand Public Integrity Bureau hold corrupt officers accountable

New Orleans, LA – On Monday, October 6, dozens of people rallied outside the Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) office at the New Orleans Police Department headquarters to demand that they hold the corrupt officers accountable for their blatant neglect in the cases of several murders.

The rally was called by the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the families demanding justice for their lost loved ones.

Jaywan Banks, sister of Jermaine Green, and Sean Coleman, mother of Junious Coleman both have had their loved ones deaths be ruled as a suicide and dismissed.

“They had all the evidence that he was murdered. He had bruises on his neck and text messages were sent from his phone after he was killed,” said Jaywan Banks. “And when I tried to take the case to PIB, the PIB had a detective that was already familiar with the case to investigate the case, which is not an option here.”

As the rally continued, protesters shouted “If we don’t get no justice, then they don’t get no peace!” while pointing at the PIB Office.

Sabrina Foster, founder of Black Lives Matter Grassroots and mother of Glenn Foster Jr, said, “Why do we have to prove them wrong?” Her son Glenn Foster Jr. was killed and tortured in the custody of Pickens County, Alabama police. The police claim he died from cardiovascular disease, despite a second autopsy proving otherwise. “We need to make sure that these people are held accountable, not just in New Orleans, but all across the United States”

Shanta Scott, mother of Jace Lee Scott, specifically called out NOPD Officer Victor Gant. Gant’s son, Andrew Gant, murdered Jace and walked away with no jail time. Shanta Scott maintains this is due to several violations of protocol and conflicts of interest in the case, such as where the father, Victor, was present for his son’s interviews. Detective Rob Berrere interviewed Victor Gant, his colleague, leniently. Scott has submitted two complaints to the PIB and Office of the Independent Police Monitor about the blatant corruption, to no resolution.

Adam Pedesclaux of the New Orleans Alliance stated, “The PIB is the only accountability that the NOPD has in the city and they have shown time and time again that they are not with us. They work for crooked cops and a crooked system. Community control of the police is the only way to stop the nonsense and lies that are to be expected when a system is allowed to investigate itself.”

The protest closed out with a call to action for October 22. The New Orleans Alliance announced plans for a march starting at City Hall to take these issues to elected leaders. More details will be announced in the coming week on their social media: @n.o.alliance on Instagram.

Before dispersing, participants gathered to hold hands in a powerful reading of the late Assata Shakur's quote, led by Shanta Scott, repeating, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #NONAARPR