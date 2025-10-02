New Orleans: Emergency protest slams Governor Landry’s request for 1000 National Guard

By Antonia Mar

New Orleans. LA – On Wednesday October 1, a powerful group of about 100 people gathered in front of the Hale Boggs Federal building in downtown New Orleans to denounce Governor Jeff Landry’s request for 1000 National Guard personnel.

The New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called the emergency protest immediately upon hearing the news which broke Monday night around 9 p.m. The No Troops, No Trump coalition, which consists of about a dozen partner organizations, sprang into action to endorse and hit the streets.

Protesters chanted “No troops, no KKK, no racist USA!” and “Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Jeff Landry go away!”

“Trump is targeting Black and brown cities, and in every city he’s been met with an outpouring of resistance,” said Vonne Crandell, member and co-chair of the New Orleans Alliance. “It’s now our responsibility to fortify our relationships with our allies and get organized. We’re going to fight back against Trump at every turn.”

“They say the crime is down, so why are the troops coming down here to be in communities of Black, brown, and white poor people?” asked Shanta Scott. Sister Shanta Scott is the mother of Jace Lee Scott, who was murdered by the son of NOPD Officer Victor Gant in 2019. Andrew Gant, Jace’s killer, did not see a single day in jail for the murder. “We must show these racist suckers that we can stand together and fight against Trump’s agenda. We don’t need any more corrupted officers or soldiers.”

Landry’s request to Trump’s “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth details that the National Guard would “supplement law enforcement presence in high crime areas” through the end of 2026. The letter also highlights the central role the National Guard would play in New Orleans’s most tourist-heavy events, such as the Bayou Classic, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras.

Speakers made it clear the only correct response to militarization of the city is collective action.

“You want New Orleans to be a training ground for these troops? We’re going to train you! We’re not gonna get ready, we’re gonna BE ready!” said Gregory Manning on behalf of Democratic Socialist of America, and a city council candidate running for councilman at large.

The protesters cheered for resisting Trump and Landry’s attacks before taking the streets, marching from the Federal Building all the way to City Hall. The banner and signs opposing National Guard occupation got honks of solidarity and fists raised up from cars passing by. Once at City Hall, the crowd heard from a few more speakers before urging everyone attending to join an organization and get involved in the fight against Trump.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #Trump #NationalGuard