New Orleans demands no war with Iran

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Saturday afternoon, February 28, community organizations, activists and concerned residents gathered outside the Hale Boggs Federal Building in downtown New Orleans oppose the recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

As most Americans woke up to find out that their country is embroiled in a full-out conflict, local organizations had to quickly organize. Over 150 people attended the protest, with over 13 organizations endorsing or participating.

At the protest, the speakers touched on the background of the recent escalation, the role of U.S. imperialism across the globe and connections with Palestine. However, nearly all the speakers hit upon a consistent theme: the need to resist this war here, within the United States.

Zach Dowling, a representative of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) said while other countries resist the results of imperialist aggression, here domestically we can fight at its very root.

Charlie Schully, on behalf of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) stated, “A critical issues poll was taken in the first weeks of February of over 1000 respondents by the University of Maryland. Do you know what percentage of people, overall, supported going to war with Iran? Twenty-one percent.”

“The masses have a collective memory. We know that there is no reason to support going to war against a people who want nothing but to live,” Schully continued, referencing a list of U.S.-perpetrated interventions including Iraq, Palestine, Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Ukraine and many others, with the new addition of Iran.

“It’s easy to get pessimistic by seeing the constant attacks and wondering what you can do,” said Dowling at the conclusion of his speech. His answer to this pessimism was a call to action. “Join organizations in your community that are dedicated to anti-imperialism, opposing genocide, and the genocidal U.S. foreign policy,” Dowling concluded.

The rally finished with a march to Canal Street and back to the Federal Building, accompanied by supportive honks from cars and cheers from pedestrians.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Iran #NOSHIP