New Orleans celebrates May Day with strike and march

By staff

New Orleans LA – On May 1, New Orleans buzzed with activity to celebrate International Workers Day. In the morning, nurses at the University Medical Center (UMC) went on strike, with dozens picketing alongside them for hours. And later in the day at 6 p.m. hundreds gathered for a march to fight for immigrants and workers’ rights.

UMC nurses go on strike to kick off May Day

On their third strike, UMC nurses demanded the hospital sit down with them for contract negotiations. Hundreds of nurses refused to work on May Day and dozens of community members joined them. Spirits were high as people danced on the picket line, chanting “Union busting is disgusting” with signs that read, “Contract now!”

A member of the contract negotiation team, Lauren Waddell, gave a speech saying, “We are done taking the hit while executives cash bonuses!”

Nurses emphasized the importance of striking on International Workers Day, with Terry Mogilles saying, “It is fitting that we have chosen to gather this historic day. Our industries and jobs may differ, but our battles are the same, our enemies the same: corporate greed!” After a fiery first day on the strike line, nurses and supporters later joined the march downtown.

Hundreds march for immigrant and workers’ rights

At 6 p.m. downtown, around 400 people gathered at the Benito Juarez statue for the start of the International Workers Day march. The march was called by Union Migrante, an immigrant rights organization, and led by a broad coalition of community organizations and unions.

A representative of Union Migrante spoke at the statue saying, “As long as the world exists, there’s always going to be work to be done, and there’s always going to be people who come here to do the jobs that other people don’t want to do.”

Terry Mogilles, a nurse fresh off the picket line, emphasized that nurses in their union will continue to treat people regardless of documents, and the crowd chanted “UMC you can't hide, we can see your greedy side!”

A member of Unite Here, a union representing hospitality workers, stated, “We are calling on the city of New Orleans to continue their policy of not collaborating with ICE. We have to stay vigilant, because if they will come for them then they will come for any communities that don't align with them.”

Jack Saucier from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “Donald Trump didn't work to build the economy, you work to build the economy! This system is rigged and it's not for us. If we want to win, we must unite.”

The march then took to the streets with banners reading “Halt all deportations” and “Stop attacks on workers’ rights!” They chanted “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state!” The protesters made a stop at the police headquarters downtown to make it clear that New Orleans police should continue their non-collaboration policy with ICE. Then they continued onward and concluded at City Hall.

The coalition for the International Workers Day march included unions such as the United Teachers of New Orleans, Unite Here, National Nurses United, and the Painters Union. Community groups such as Students for a Democratic Society, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Step Up Louisiana, New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police and the Palestinian Youth Movement were also featured.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #Labor #ImmigrantsRights #MayDay