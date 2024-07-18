New Orleans activists protest Boeing’s 108th anniversary celebration

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Monday, July 15, protesters crashed Boeing’s anniversary celebration to demand that the aviation corporation stop arming Israel. That evening, Boeing celebrated its 108th year at the National WWII Museum’s “US Freedom Pavilion: Boeing Center.” Activists rallied outside and expressed disgust with the corporation.

“Boeing is not a plane company. It’s one of the largest and most egregious perpetrators of international violence, proudly supporting U.S. imperialism across the globe,” said Fionn Hunter-Green of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP).

Boeing has supplied the Israeli Air Force (IAF) for 75 years. It has sold various Apache helicopters, the B-17 “Flying Fortress,” and other military aircraft. Today, the IAF employs all versions of the company’s F-15 Eagle. These planes drop bombs over Gaza.

Protesters chanted “Booo Boeing!” and “Hey, Boeing, what do you say, how many kids did you kill today?”

Speakers saluted the march on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and encouraged the crowd to turn out for the Democratic one, beginning August 19 in Chicago.

“Right now, protesting the Democrats is more important than voting. Protesting makes it clear that the Democrats are the enemy, the system cannot be reformed, and that change comes from the people in the streets,” said Maya Sanchez of Students for a Democratic Society.

