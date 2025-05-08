New Orleans activist Toni Jones faces trial after standing up for student protester, found guilty on 2 of 4 charges

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Tuesday, May 6, New Orleans supporters packed the court for community activist Toni Jones’ trial in municipal court. Jones is chair of New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police and a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. She was arrested while doing security for a Palestine protest over a year ago.

Of the four charges she faced, Jones was found not guilty of resisting arrest or obstructing a public place. However, the judge found her guilty on charges of battery and obstructing an investigation. The penalty has no jail time, but a $375 fine. Jones and her lawyer plan to appeal the decision.

On March 16, 2024, Jones attended a pro-Palestine protest near Tulane University’s campus that demanded the university end all aid to Israel. That day, Jones stood between student activist Rory MacDonald and arresting Tulane Police Sergeant Vincent Silva, who aimed to pull MacDonald onto campus to detain them. When he failed to intimidate and detain MacDonald, Sergeant Silva arrested Jones and charged her with counts of battery, resisting arrest, obstructing a public place and interfering with an investigation.

The prosecution argued that Jones was violently interrupting a lawful attempt to question MacDonald. Sergeant Silva alleged that Jones used force to break his hold on MacDonald and was obstructing a legal investigation into Rory MacDonald. Throughout questioning, the judge, prosecutors and Sergeant Silva continued to misgender Jones. Video footage showed Jones lightly brushed the officer with her arm.

Jones’s defense attorney Graham Bosworth argued that according to the Louisiana constitution, one has a right to resist unlawful arrest with force. It is also legal to come to the defense of others. Bosworth stated, “There is no evidence of [Jones’s] resistance after [her] arrest, all she said was ‘Free Palestine, free Palestine, free Palestine.’”

Based only on body-cam video and a single testimony, the judge said that it was his opinion that the situation was “calm” before Jones intervened, and that the Tulane Police Department were just carrying out orders. After sentencing, he told Jones, “You have a right to peacefully protest, but if it’s not your fight, leave it alone.”

Supporters then left court and held a rally outside. Jones said to the crowd, “We won’t take anything lying down. Every attack on our movement is a new front of struggle.” Supporters chanted “Resistance is justified when people are occupied!” and “Protesting is not a crime! Free, free Palestine!”

Carson Cruse of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization declared, “We know that Tulane police were the ones that were escalating by trying to detain a leader [Rory MacDonald] of the Tulane protest movement. We know it was Toni who was keeping the people safe.”

Jones closed out the rally by saying, “I’m glad that I fought this through, because so many people had the bravery to fight their charges after me and be proven not guilty – just like I will. If not by the courts, then by history.”

The crowd ended the rally by repeating the chant created by Assata Shakur saying, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains!”

