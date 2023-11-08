New Orleanians protest pro-Israel Port Authority outside their meeting

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On November 3, about 150 protesters gathered outside the Sheraton on Canal Street to protest the annual State of the Port address. This address, given to port stakeholders who paid a $240 registration fee, took place in the hotel around 11 a.m. Protesters condemned the port’s collaboration with Israel, which includes a so-called “innovation embassy” enabling relationships between tech startups in New Orleans and Ashdod, which is located in Israeli-occupied Palestine.

Participants marched up and down Canal Street, the city’s largest downtown thoroughfare. They chanted “Stop the trade! End the aid!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

The New Orleans Police Department blocked the hotel entrance with barricades. Event sponsors included the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Students for a Democratic Society at Loyola.

