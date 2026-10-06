New Book from FRSO: 10th Congress Main Political Report

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The following is the introduction to a new print book from Freedom Road Socialist Organization, our 10th Congress Main Political Report. It can be purchased online at frso.org/books or in-person from an FRSO organizer in your area.

The 10th Congress of Freedom Road Socialist Organization was a great success, and one of its real achievements was adopting the Main Political Report (MPR).

The outstanding revolutionary V.I. Lenin stated that concrete analysis of concrete conditions is “the living soul of Marxism,” and that is exactly what we attempt to do with the MPR. We do our best to make a materialist assessment of the situation that exists in the U.S. today. In addition, the MPR informs the application of our strategy for revolution.

Our strategy and how we organize

We say in our program that our strategy for revolution and achieving socialism is to build a united front against the monopoly capitalist class, under the leadership of the working class and its political party, with a strategic alliance between the multinational working class and the oppressed nationalities at the core of this united front. This means we want to unite the classes, movements of oppressed nationalities, and social groups whose interests are antagonistic to the continued existence of capitalism. That is how we will bring together the many for the purpose of defeating the few.

Some organizations think that by taking up whatever struggle seems “hot” they will accumulate the forces needed to change society. FRSO disagrees with that approach.

While we do organize responses to the attacks made by the enemy—such as fighting against declining living standards, defending the rights of immigrants, opposing U.S. wars and racist police terror—we hold that a serious approach to organizing for socialism requires something more.

We work systematically among different sections of the people. We have three constant objectives: win all that can be won while weakening our enemies; raise the general level of consciousness, struggle, and organization in our immediate battles; and win the advanced to Marxism-Leninism, thus building revolutionary organization. This means developing our work in trade unions, building organization in oppressed nationality communities, among students, women and LGBTQ people, and others. As we work to accelerate our efforts to build a new communist party in this country, we are also building a united front against monopoly capitalism.

The importance of the Main Political Report is that it takes an in-depth look at the political terrain we expect to be fighting on, while keeping our eyes on the prize: socialism, which places political power in the hands of the multinational working class.

We understand that any document that analyzes the accelerating decline of U.S. imperialism in a rapidly changing political environment cannot be perfect. That said, we are publishing the MPR because we welcome discussion of the current situation and what we are going to do about it. The future is bright!

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