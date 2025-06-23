National SDS says drop the charges on Alejandro Orellana! Stop the deportations! Sanctuary for all!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from National Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

On June 12, 2025, the FBI raided the home of Alejandro “Alex” Orellana in Los Angeles and arrested him on bogus charges. Alex is a leading member of Centro CSO, a Chicano community organization that opposes deportations and defends immigrant rights. He is being charged with “conspiracy to commit civil disorder” because of his participation in protests against ICE in LA. These charges are politically motivated and could carry a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Alex was released on bail, but the FBI refuses to drop the charges. His preliminary hearing and court appearance is on June 27, and we are calling on all supporters to mobilize for him and to call the U.S. Attorney’s office demanding the charges be dropped. All our chapters and affiliates and any organizations who support him should protest that day, speak out, and issue public statements of support.

Alejandro is innocent! He is a courageous organizer and a role model for his community and our shared movement. His arrest by the FBI and the charges they brought against him are blatant political repression—no ifs, ands, or buts!

The resistance of the immigrants and Chicano and Latino community across Southern California, and the immigrants’ rights movement across all of the U.S., is showing us the way. Our movement’s growing power has become a real threat to the Trump administration and the far right. Their retaliation is evidence of their fear.

SDS stands with Alejandro Orellana and demands the FBI immediately drop all charges.

