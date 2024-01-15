National conference to organize march on RNC set for Milwaukee

By Tom Burke

Milwaukee, WI – The Coalition to March on the RNC is hosting an organizing conference on February 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Activists from across the U.S. will gather at the conference to unite around a plan to rally on the opening day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15.

“We are looking to consolidate plans with all forces that are against the Republicans’ racist and reactionary agenda. We are also looking to inform leaders across the country as to what the situation on the ground in Milwaukee looks like as we prepare to march to within sight and sound of the front doors of the convention,” said Omar Flores, spokesperson in Milwaukee for the Coalition to March on the RNC.

Flores continued, “Since the convention was announced, we've been demanding the city of Milwaukee give us a permit to march on the RNC. We also oppose suspending police rules during the march on the RNC, like those covering the release of body camera footage of critical incidents. Why do the rules governing police conduct go out the window when a big national protest against the rich and arrogant is coming to Milwaukee?”

Flores exclaims, “We welcome all those opposed to the Republican Party and who want to build a better world. Together we will show the world that working and oppressed people in America are standing together with a progressive agenda for change that the politicians of both parties have to answer to. On July 15 there will be student groups, community organizations, trade unions, women’s and LGBTQ groups, as well as anti-war and Palestine solidarity contingents.”

The Coalition to march on the RNC is united under three slogans: “Fight the Racist and Reactionary Republican Agenda!” “Defend Reproductive Rights!” and “Demand Peace, Justice, and Equality for All!”

The Coalition is excited to announce prominent speakers from important movements and past leaders of the Coalition to March on the RNC protest. Speakers at the organizing conference will include Frank Chapman, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression; Carlos Montes, a cofounder of the Brown Berets spokesperson for Legalization for All; Jess Sundin, March on the RNC 2008 in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Fern Figueroa, March on the RNC 20012 in Tampa, Florida; along with representatives from the International League of Peoples Struggle, New SDS, Coalition to March on the DNC in Chicago, and many more. They will motivate our organizing over the next five months and help lead us in confronting the oppressive and backwards attacks of the Republicans.

To endorse the Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention 2024 please visit www.marchonrnc2024.org

#MilwaukeeWI #PeoplesStruggles #RNC2024 #NAARPR #L4A #ILPS #SDS #Featured