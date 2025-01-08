National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression urges all out for January 20 protests against Trump agenda

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Frank Chapman, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression executive director, on the present political landscape, and the need for the people’s organizations to rally towards an all-out mobilization on January 20. NAARPR branches and affiliates across the country should join up with the call to fight back against Trump’s agenda and show out for Inauguration Day!

Statement on Trump’s victory and need to protest January 20

In all of the post-election analysis and armchair commentaries, there emerges a fundamental truth, and that truth is that both parties are controlled and managed by the rich. Meaning that the people are left with the best election money can buy.

The genocidal war against Gaza perpetrated by Israel demonstrated more than any other issues that when it comes to U.S. imperialism there is no difference between Democrats and Republicans that makes a difference. In terms of warmongering rhetoric, the parties are united.

The Gaza genocidal war was a double edge sword. Perhaps this explains why the margin of victory was such a small percentage. Given this perspective, we do not see Trump’s victory as indicative of the people giving the far right a mandate. On the contrary we see his victory as a manifestation of the fact that the Democrats with respect to foreign and domestic policies have made a right turn. This is particularly evident when it comes to racist and political repression.

The Biden administration did nothing to end police repression, the George Floyd Bill did not move. The late Congressman John Lewis’s Bill on Voting Rights is crickets in the House. The federal death row prisoners continue to seek justice in vain. And pleas for any justice for America’s longest political prisoner Leonard Peltier have fallen on deaf ears. Although Biden has pardoned many convicted felons who were corrupt and clearly guilty, like corrupt Ohio County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora and infamous tax cheat Paul Daugerdas. And last but not least, Biden was indifferent to all demands raised by the immigrant rights movement, and continued to allow families to be separated with repression and detention at the border.

So every section of the people’s movement has been targeted by the incoming Trump administration. The agenda has been clearly and unequivocally set forth to increase political repression in regards to Black and brown people and all oppressed people, with regard to women and the LGBTQ+ movement, and particularly with regard to the immigration rights movement.

The opening shot in this war against the people is going to be fired at the immigration rights movement, with Trump declaring that on his first day in office, he will proceed to order, command, and force the deportation of millions of immigrants, including entire families. Him and the incoming administration have projected that anybody resisting these measures, including elected officials such as Mayors and Governors, will be arrested, or confronted in ways not yet revealed. In particular, the Mayor of Chicago has been targeted because Chicago is a Sanctuary City and has a declared position that they will not comply with this policy of mass deportation.

So, while our struggle must continue to build resistance to police crimes, mass incarceration, suppression of the rights of Black and brown people to vote, and the freeing of the wrongfully convicted and political prisoners, that first line of battle coming up in the immediate future on January 20 is to join with and help mobilize and muster all democratic forces to stand up against these proposed mass deportations and to make it clear that on this front and every other front of the people’s struggle, we’re dedicated to organizing and defeating Trump’s reactionary agenda, and all of the policies that flow from it.

All of our branches, affiliates, and supporters should bring out all hands on deck to build for January 20 protests across the country!

