National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression demands dropping charges against Alejandro Orellana

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Orellana has been released from jail and the NAARPR is working to support his defense.

Statement Demanding the Release of Alejandro Orellana

On June 12th, FBI agents arrested Alejandro Orellana, a member of Centro CSO, a branch of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression based in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, for providing aid to the community being tear-gassed. Orellana’s arrest comes the same day Senator Alex Padilla was violently assaulted at a Homeland Security press conference. We condemn Orellana’s arrest as a clear example of racist and political repression. After immense community pressure led by the Centro CSO, Orellana was released the following day! The power of the people are driving ICE back and freeing people like Orellano, and it will be the power of the people that get Orellano’s charges dropped!

From its role in the killing and imprisonment of Black Panthers to its current role targeting activists organizing against racist ICE raids and deportations in predominantly Chicano and Latino neighborhoods, the FBI remains a vicious weapon of repression deployed against the movements of oppressed peoples.

The struggle is sharp in Los Angeles. The repression is intensifying, and the Trump administration is making it clear they have no plans to loosen up. Now is the time to stand in unconditional solidarity with Orellana, the people of Los Angeles, and with all immigrant communities under attack. Anything less than solidarity with Orellana and immigrant and Chicano communities would be a victory for the enemy, the same enemy responsible for the racist policing that kills record numbers every year.

We are entering another major wave of struggle. The only way to not be washed away by it is to take it to the streets and continue working with the broader masses opposing these racist raids and deportations and the Trump agenda. The struggle continues, and NAARPR will do all it can to defend Orellana and those being targeted by the Trump agenda.

Call U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli at 213-894-2400 and tell him to drop the charges! We also encourage all our chapters and affiliates to participate in the Legalization For All’s Week of Action June 14-22, calling for ICE and the National Guard to get out of our communities and for Orellana’s charges to be dropped!

Drop the charges!

ICE out of everywhere!

Community Control of the Police now!

#ImmigrantsRights #LosAngelesCA #CentroCSO #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #AlejandroOrellana #NAARPR #StopFBI #CSFR #L4A #FBI #ICE