NAARPR-Dallas participates in MLK Day parade

By Jasper Gill

Dallas, TX – On January 19, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 97th anniversary of his birth, by participating in the MLK Day parade in Dallas. Marching through the streets with a banner reading “One day the South will recognize its real heroes” and “Freedom is a constant struggle,” NAARPR honored the radical legacy of MLK Jr.

In a time of ICE repression and the rolling back of the Civil Rights Act, NAARPR continues to remind the community of Dallas that there are still people who remember the dream of MLK and his movement.

Xavier Velasquez, the chair of NAARPR-Dallas, said, “We will live in a United States where ICE thugs kidnap innocent immigrants, tear families apart and murder people along the way. We also cannot ignore the warmongering against Venezuela and the illegal kidnapping of the president and first lady of that country. We have to remember that Martin Luther King Jr. said 'The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and evils of racism.’”

The contingent of members of NAARPR chanted while parade onlookers joined in: “Power to the people!” “Community control now” and “DPD, ICE, KKK they're all the same!”

#DallasTX #TX #OppressedNationalities #AfricanAmerican #MLKDay #NAARPRDFW