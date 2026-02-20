Montana State University students get Customs and Border Protection booted from spring career fair

By staff

Bozeman, MT – At Montana State University, Students for a Democratic Society won their campaign to have U.S. Customs and Border Patrol kicked out of the university's spring career fair.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) initiated their campaign on February 12, with a rally calling for the removal of CBP, the agency responsible for the murder of Alex Pretti. Students also did multiple “call-ins” to the university’s Career Office and were planning a protest of the career fair itself, if CBP was allowed to participate.

“Wednesday evening, we heard from Dean of Students Matt Caires that CBP would no longer be attending the career fair.” SDS said in a public statement released on their Instagram, “Through rallying, calling in, contacting employers, and planning a protest at the career fair students made their voice clear: We want CBP out!”

“Data gathered on the death and abuse perpetrated by CBP agents from 2010 to today show that a reported 367 people have died as a result of an encounter with at least one of these federal agents,” said SDS member Evangelia Minadakis at the organization's February 12 rally. “We will not stand to see those around us become mercenaries for these cruel systems, and we will not stand to allow our university to encourage these connections.”

This campaign came after the supposed end of operation Metro Surge, where ICE and CBP entered Minneapolis, in the wake of unsupported claims of widespread fraud, resulting in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and a widespread resistance movement by the people of Minneapolis.

“Due to popular resistance in Minneapolis, ICE and CBP have temporarily pulled back,” SDS said in a public statement, “However, when the enemy retreats, we pursue!”

SDS Vice President Homa Masood stressed the importance of placing continued pressure on ICE and CBP, “While the Trump administration tries to intimidate the people from standing up against these agencies, we instead say that it is right to rebel against ICE, and that only by directly challenging them everywhere they show up, can we put an end to their terror.”

SDS says they plan to continue organizing at MSU and in the Bozeman community for a sanctuary campus and an end to any collaboration between local law enforcement and immigration enforcement.

You can follow Montana State University's SDS chapter’s activities @sdsmontanastate on Instagram.

#BozemanMT #MT #StudentMovement #SDS #Imm8grantRights