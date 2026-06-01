Minnesotans rally to demand a free Palestine and an end to St. Paul's ties to Israeli tech sector

By Sonja Tomasko

St Paul, MN – On Friday, May 29, about 40 protesters rallied on the corner of Summit and Snelling Avenues to demand a free Palestine. The action was organized by Women Against Military Madness (WAMM), which has run Free Palestine rallies at this location every Friday for decades.

This week, the rally had a special focus on WAMM's “Cut the Contract with Waterfall” campaign. Waterfall Security Solutions is an Israeli cybersecurity company contracted by the city of Saint Paul to provide security services for its infrastructure.

Cedar Larson, a member of WAMM, spoke to the crowd about the importance of cutting the Waterfall contract, “When people say that this is a faraway issue that does not affect us here, I want them to know about Waterfall Security Solutions and the fact that they are using taxpayer dollars to feed Israel's genocide against Palestinians.”

Larson continued, “The tech sector within Israel feeds their war chest and their war economy. WAMM stands firmly against aiding the Israeli economy and we believe that boycott, divestment and sanctions are a crucial strategy for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine.”

Larson also pointed out that Waterfall is directly led by former Israeli state officials and military officers. This includes its founder, Lior Frenkel, who bragged about doing “offensive cybersecurity” for Israel, and Keren Tal, who once worked for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister and fugitive from the International Criminal Court.

“There is no other way to put it. Waterfall Security Solutions contains a racist, genocidal leadership, and Saint Paul should not do business with them,” said Larson.

Under the pressure of this campaign, the Saint Paul Board of Water Commissioners has agreed to take a vote on the fate of the Waterfall contract during its July meeting.

In the meantime, WAMM invites concerned Minnesotans to help keep the pressure up by attending the Saint Paul City Council meeting on June 10 at 3:30 p.m., as well as the Saint Paul Board of Water Commissioners meeting on June 16 at noon.

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