Minnesotans join national call for Netanyahu’s arrest as he visits the UN

By Cedar Larson

St. Paul, MN– On September 26, over 100 people gathered to join Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) and the Minnesota Anti-War Committee (AWC) in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations in New York City.

The rally was part of the Anti-War Action Network’s national call for organizations to protest Netanyahu’s visit as he commits genocide against Palestinians. The protesters chanted “Stop the killing, stop the slaughter – Gaza has no food or water.” WAMM has protested at this Saint Paul location since 1991.

Allison Gunderson of the AWC and WAMM’s Palestine Solidarity Committee spoke to the crowd, saying “I am disgusted as I watch the U.S. roll out the red carpet for Benjamin Netanyahu yet again. But I am not surprised. In 2024, we saw the U.S. give Israel $17.9 billion in aid, and just this last week Trump is seeking congressional approval for another $6.4 billion weapons package. Not to mention, the Minnesota State Board of Investment alone invests $5.4 billion of Minnesota money into Israel and Israeli companies complicit in the genocide!”

Gunderson continued, “Israel could not carry out this genocide without U.S. aid. And the U.S. happily provides it, as Israel is an extension of U.S. policy in the Middle East whose aims are destabilization, resource extraction and economic domination, so of course the U.S. welcomes this genocidaire with open arms.” Gunderson was one of many arrested in 2024 for protesting Amy Klobuchar’s attendance at Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Dr. Sima Shakhsari of Educators for Justice in Palestine at the University of Minnesota and No Sanctions and No War in Iran recognized the passing of Assata Shakur, the revolutionary Black Panther who left the United States in exile. Shakhsari explained, “She was on the most wanted list and listed as a terrorist. Now, I find that to be ironic. A Black woman fighting against racial violence in the U.S. is put on the terrorist list and has to flee to Cuba while Bibi Netanyahu, the most dangerous and genocidal prime minister of the settler colonial state of Israel is allowed to come to the U.S., even though the International Court of Justice has recognized him and [Yoav] Gallant as war criminals.”

Many speakers reminded the crowd that public pressure is turning the tide around Palestine, forcing governments and corporations to change their policies. Speakers encouraged attendees to continue this pressure. WAMM and the AWC will both be holding protests in the next two weeks to recognize two years of resistance after Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

#StPaulMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #Palestine