Minnesota college students march together to demand ‘Free Palestine!’

By staff

St. Paul, MN – On November 11, over 600 college students from Saint Catherine University, Macalester College, Augsburg University, Saint Thomas University, Carleton College and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities rallied at Macalester College and then marched in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood to demand an end to the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Heldon Centellas, a student from Augsburg, was one of the main organizers and said, “Students from several universities around the Twin Cities organized this march to show that we stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. We are building a coalition of students and organizers here in Minnesota who are unified in demanding an end to the genocide and a free Palestine, from the river to the sea. As long as this injustice continues, we will continue to march in the streets, hold educational sessions, and demand change from those in power. I never want this blossoming energy from young people to end until there is justice, love and life for everyone everywhere.”

The protest was organized by a coalition of Minnesota student groups that included Students for Justice in Palestine chapters, Muslim Student Associations from multiple colleges, and student activist groups.

