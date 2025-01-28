Minnesota: Celebrate the Palestinian resistance victory

By Cedar Larson

St. Paul, MN – On January 24, members of Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) and up to 30 activists celebrated the Palestinian resistance and their success in gaining a ceasefire. WAMM also understands that the fight towards liberation for Palestinians goes beyond a ceasefire.

As the Israeli army is continuing to carry out attacks in North Gaza and the West Bank, we vowed to continue the fight to end U.S. support for Israel, without which these attacks wouldn’t be possible. WAMM’s Middle East Committee and Palestine Solidarity Committee pledged to continue gathering every Friday until Palestine is free; until then, those of us in the U.S. are watching their tax dollars kill Palestinians.

