Minneapolis shows opposition to U.S. escalation of Russo-Ukrainian War

By Omari Hoover

Minneapolis, MN – On November 20, the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition (MPAC) held an emergency response rally to protest the United States escalation of the Russia/Ukrainian war. The protest focused on the United States’ deployment of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine for use in expanding the ongoing U.S. proxy war with Russia.

Around 40 people gathered outside of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's office to demand “Stop the U.S. proxy war with Russia” and “No to World War III.” Protesters expressed concern that the U.S. is using the war in Ukraine to try to isolate Russia, harm its economy, and divide up Europe.

“The U.S. finds someone willing to unleash chaos on its behalf, to start interminable conflicts that will erode the ability of anyone who isn't the U.S., or a subservient ally of the U.S., to pursue their own goals, their own independence. And it tries to convince the world that it’s doing it for noble reasons, that in Israel it is supporting ‘the only democracy in the Middle East,’ that in Ukraine it's fending off completely irrational Russian aggression,” said Andrew Josefchak, of the Minnesota Anti-War Committee (AWC).

Also speaking to the protesters, Cedar Larson of Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) explained, “U.S. imperialism and intervention knows no bounds and the thoughtlessness with which Biden is attempting to leave his campsite worse than he found it is infuriating. As he brings us to the brink of nuclear war and World War III, it is important to understand why this war is happening,” adding, “Biden will not tell you what his end goal is, but the truth is to use Russia’s aggression as an excuse to invite Ukraine into NATO.”

MPAC, long time Twin Cities coalition of anti-war and anti-imperialist organizations, will be hosting an upcoming protest outside of the Minneapolis Holidazzle festival on December 21 to say, “End U.S. aid to Israel” and “Hands off Bethlehem” this holiday season.

