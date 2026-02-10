Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation marches to demand ICE out!

By staff

Brooklyn Park, MN – On a chilly morning, February 7, around 200 union members, union staff and community members assembled in a parking lot in Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis which is home to many immigrant families and union members.

The rally and march were organized by the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, and cosponsored by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, as well as the Organization of Liberians, Unidos, and the Minnesota Somali Community Center. Much of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa’s membership in nursing homes are Liberian workers and live in the area.

First a crowd gathered to listen to speeches which took place in front of a food truck provided by Teamsters Local 120. Between speeches the crowd broke into chants of “ICE out” and “Fuck ICE.” Around 10 a.m. the crowd began to march.

The march followed the sidewalk along Brooklyn Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the area. They chanted loudly as cars driving on the Boulevard honked in support of the march. The sidewalks were icy and the air was cold at the early morning march but that did not dampen the spirits of the marchers.

After about a two-mile march the crowd gathered in another parking lot for closing speeches, and the Teamsters 120 food truck began serving water, chips and hotdogs to the crowd.

#brooklynparkmn #mn #labor #immigratrights #ice #teamsters #seiu