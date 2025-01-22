Milwaukee responds to news of ceasefire in Gaza

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – A crowd of nearly 700 people gathered at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee on Sunday night, January 19, in response to the news of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) called for an indoor rally to commemorate all the martyrs of these past 470 days and to revitalize the Palestinian solidarity movement in Milwaukee following the ceasefire agreement and release of Palestinian hostages.

The ceasefire was welcomed by those in attendance, with several speakers connecting the significance of the pressure mounted within the U.S. with the efforts of the Palestinian resistance. The agreement will provide a much needed respite to the people in Gaza and many hostages will be freed.

“The ceasefire is only the first step,” stated Janan Najeeb, co-chair of the WCJP. Najeeb continued, “We also recognize that there are many challenges ahead. One thing is certain, we, along with the people of Gaza, refuse to return to what October 6, 2023 looked like for the people of Gaza.”

Local Palestinian and Jewish poets recited their works to commemorate the tens of thousands of lives lost since October 7. A seven-year-old child also offered remarks as screens next to the stage played a video on loop that listed the names of all the Palestinian children who have been murdered in the past 15 months. The evening concluded with Mostafa Zaibaq, who grew up in Gaza, singing the Palestinian national anthem.

“We must recognize this as an achievement. The brave people of Palestine stood up and faced down the IOF, which is fueled by the supposedly wealthiest county in the world, and the Palestinian people are still standing tall!” exclaimed Alan Chavoya of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

There is much more work to be done both in Palestine and the U.S. as the Palestinian people liberate themselves. Palestine will be free, and this ceasefire agreement is a step in that direction.

