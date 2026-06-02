Milwaukee resists attacks on gender-affirming care for youth

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Friday, May 29, members of Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee and dozens of community members gathered for a press conference and rally demanding that a local pediatric hospital, The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (CHW), restore access to gender-affirming care.

Since December 2025, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has denied trans youth access to life-saving gender-affirming care. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin halted services due to the threats that the Trump administration made to retaliate against any health care facilities that provide gender-affirming care to youth.

The crowd chanted, “Kids need care, not legislation! Trans youth liberation!” and marched to the hospital. While gathered at a nearby park, the group heard speeches from community members directly impacted by the attacks on trans youth.

Kelly Stewart, a mother whose child recently lost access to gender-affirming care services at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, stated, “As a parent, one of the most heartbreaking things I have experienced is the realization that my child's freedom to live, be known, loved, and valued for who they are, can be dictated by others in ignorant and cruel ways.”

Kelly asked the crowd, “When the largest hospital, that we entrust with our children's care, in Milwaukee submits in advance by suspending gender-affirming care, and gender-affirming care for all is under attack, what do families do?” and the crowd cheered, “We fight back!”

Jesse Goyette, a member of RJAM who received gender-affirming care from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, shared his personal experiences within a flawed medical system.

Goyette stated, “When I was a teenager, I would have never expected that the situation would be worse now than it was when I was young.” Ryan Clancy, Wisconsin state assembly member and father of two trans children, discussed his experiences meeting with the hospital’s administration. He explained it was “one of the most frustrating conversations of my life.” Ryan asserted, “They made a concerted effort to run over trans kids.” He highlighted how hospital systems, like Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, continue to prioritize profits over care.

Eli Carroll, of RJAM, ended the rally by saying, “Just like anti-abortion organizations and lawmakers have politically pressured the current administration to remove or severely restrict access to abortion care, we see anti-trans organizations and lawmakers mimic the same strategy.”

Carroll continued, “RJAM recognizes these patterns for what they are, and will continue to be vigilant in all cases of humans being denied their bodily autonomy. We stand with the community in our collective effort to defend access to care, whether reproductive, gender-affirming, or otherwise- and stand with our partners to defend the right to access critical health care.”

​Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee plans to continue to fight alongside the youth and their families who have been impacted by the abrupt interruption in life-saving care. They call on supporters near and far to sign their petition demanding restoration of services at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #LGBTQ #WomensMovement #ReproductiveRights #RJAM