Milwaukee protesters flood the streets for reproductive rights in response to Trump’s election

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – Reproductive rights supporters took to the streets, Saturday, November 9. Roughly 300 people gathered to hear speeches and speak out against the outrageous abortion restrictions in Wisconsin and across the U.S.

Rally emcee Carly Klein of the Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee stated, “Many of you are out here today because you are enraged, terrified and heartbroken by the results of the presidential election. Our hope is that you are able to mobilize these emotions into action and join us in the fight for abortion access and safe and sustainable communities.”

The group marched to the steps of the federal courthouse to hear speeches and chants for reproductive freedom. They met with overwhelming support from the public, with people joining as they marched on and continued to grow in size.

Even though an 1849 feticide bill interpretation is being heard by the Supreme Court as to whether or not it applies to abortion, Wisconsin law still bans abortion after viability (as determined by physician), requires mandatory in-person consultation, 24-hour mandatory waiting period, and bans telemedicine consultations for abortion care. This particularly impacts oppressed nationalities and people in rural areas where access to abortion is difficult.

Blake Jones, chair of RJA-M addressed the crowd, stating, “Our bodily autonomy has always been on the table and used as a bargaining chip, for Democrats and Republicans. Here in Wisconsin, reproductive health is almost an afterthought. Yes, abortion services have resumed, but barriers are still at every corner.” She went on to describe how cost, availability and travel are all ways that can prevent someone from getting an abortion, stating, “Abortion is healthcare, it shouldn’t be this complicated to get medical care for yourself.”

Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee was formed, with the help of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, shortly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022. Since then, it has been a thriving grassroots organization, with wins such as getting a referendum sponsored by Milwaukee County Executives Martin, Clancy, and Martinez on the April 2023 ballot. The referendum, which read, “Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?” and it passed with 76.91% of the votes saying yes.

Since then, it’s been an uphill battle for abortion rights in Wisconsin; with abortion services being paused for a year after Roe v. Wade fell, and now only four clinics for the whole state. Klein went on to say, “The Trump administration and the reactionary Republican agenda is a threat to our bodily autonomy. However let us not forget that Roe fell under a Democratic presidency. Let us not forget that the Democrats had 50 years to codify abortion rights into law and failed us too.”

President Obama was asked about the Freedom of Choice Act in 2009. That act would have codified the right to: “bear a child; terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability; or terminate a pregnancy after fetal viability when necessary to protect her life or her health,” into federal law. At that time, Obama said it “is not the highest legislative priority.”

Jones said, “As a Trump presidency comes on the horizon, now more than ever is the time to take control of your reproductive health, no matter what your future plans are,” adding, “We only have each other, and we must struggle for the intent of unity.”

#MilwaukeeWI #ReproRights #RoevWade #Trump #Abortion #MAARPR #ReproductiveJusticeActionMilwaukee #RJAM