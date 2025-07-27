Milwaukee protest prevents new anti-abortion center from opening

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On the afternoon of July 21, activists gathered for a picket outside of a vacant building on the outskirts of West Allis.

“Milwaukee, open your eyes! Fake clinics spread lies!” protesters chanted, as they lined themselves up in front of the building where Alliance Women’s Services was set to have its grand opening.

Alliance Women’s Services is owned by Alliance Family Services, a dedicated anti-abortion organization that operates several crisis pregnancy centers around the Midwest. Crisis pregnancy centers are fake clinics funded by anti-abortion rights organizations, and in some cases, by state funding.

During the picket, Reproductive Justice Action – Milwaukee’s propaganda chair, Carly Klein, exposed Alliance Family Services, “Alliance Health, your names a lie, you don’t care if people die! Make no mistake, this is not a real healthcare provider. This is a fake clinic. They lure women in, with the promise of free ultrasounds and pregnancy tests. But once you’re inside, their true agenda becomes clear. They give misinformation, delay time sensitive care, and pressure people to continue their pregnancies!”

Reproductive Justice Action rallied outside the proposed clinic for about 45 minutes, the building remaining vacant. With no signage or indication that this building would be opening soon, they left a mark for the community by chalking messages on the sidewalk in front. Some messages included, “Fake clinic!” “Abortion is healthcare!” and “Do not enter!”

The activists expressed that they will remain steadfast in fighting against the opening of this new fake clinic and hope to get the community directly impacted involved in the fight as well. Alliance Women’s Clinic still has yet to open their doors.

