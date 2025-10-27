Milwaukee: Museum workers fight for their union

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On October 25, employees of Discovery World Museum, along with other union and community members stood together on a picket line to tell Discovery World management that they will not tolerate their refusal to recognize the workers union.

A busy intersection leading into the museum was picketed by the crowd, with signs demanding union recognition and loud chants that were constantly met with supportive honking and waving by drivers passing through.

On September 17, the workers voted to unionize with the IAM, and Discovery World publicly said that they would “respect the process,” but have obstructed the worker’s right to organize ever since. Management hid behind the closure of the NLRB due to the government shutdown, and then on October 3, they fired Elijah Ewing-Scurlock, a three-year employee and union organizer.

The employees reacted to the illegal termination quickly and with clear demands, and petitioned for Ewing-Scurlock’s reinstatement, which management ignored.

The employees know that their museum is well loved by the community, and that Milwaukee is a city with strong union support, so the shouts of “When we fight, we win!” were backed with the confidence of workers who know that together they can get the respect, benefits and wages that they deserve.

