Milwaukee launches flotilla on the Milwaukee River in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla

By Sara Onitsuka

Milwaukee, WI – At noon on Saturday, September 6, a flotilla of boats and kayaks set sail on the Milwaukee River to express solidarity with and demand safe passage for the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international effort to deliver aid to Gaza and break the Israeli blockade. It is made up of more than 50 vessels with over 15,000 participating activists from 44 countries. The Milwaukee flotilla consisted of four larger pontoon boats and a handful of smaller boats and kayaks, all decked out in Palestine flags, keffiyehs and signs.

The event, called by CODEPINK Milwaukee, was the second of its kind this year. It was planned in preparation for attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla from Israel, as other aid efforts have seen in the past. Most recently, in July 2025, the Handala Freedom Flotilla was seized by Israel and its crew kidnapped, imprisoned, facing inhumane conditions and physical assault.

Concurrent to the flotilla on water, supporters of the Milwaukee flotilla gathered at Pere Marquette Park, a park situated along the Milwaukee River. They, too, brought signs and flags, awaiting the flotilla’s arrival.

At around 1 p.m., the flotilla crew reached Pere Marquette Park, where over 30 people cheered the flotilla’s arrival. As the boats reached the park, they circled around in the water, with Palestine flags flying in the wind. Both groups joined voices, chanting, “From Iran to Palestine, occupation is a crime!” “When people are occupied, resistance is justified!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Netanyahu has got to go!”

Others on land and in the water, including passersby and people renting out boats on the Milwaukee River for the day, noticed the flotilla’s presence. Many took videos and observed the flotilla, which could be seen and heard down up and down the river in downtown Milwaukee.

CODEPINK Milwaukee member Chris Jeske provided insight into the importance of the event, saying, “We're going to need to apply all kinds of international pressure to let the activists and aid workers into Gaza.”

Jeske continued,” So, that's part of why we're doing this here, is to try and raise the profile locally of this important international effort.”

Sawsan Rizeq, organizer with Milwaukee 4 Palestine, echoed this sentiment. “How many people have tried already and been stopped? And now we have more countries involved and more boats, and so this is our ‘sumud’, or ‘steadfast’, to continue the fight.”

After exuberant chanting, the flotilla vessels headed back to their starting location. As the Global Sumud Flotilla makes its way to Palestine, Milwaukee residents will keep their eyes on the vessels and the response from Israel, ready to mobilize at a moment's notice.

Milwaukee says safe passage for the Global Sumud Flotilla, and free Palestine!

