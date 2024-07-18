Milwaukee: Justice for Samuel Sharpe Jr., unhoused man murdered by Ohio police near the RNC

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Tuesday, July 16, five police officers with the Columbus, Ohio Police Department shot and killed 43-year-old Samuel “Jah” Sharpe Jr. These police officers came to Milwaukee to provide security for the Republican National Convention (RNC), but the shooting took place near 14th and Vliet Streets, which is more than seven blocks away from the RNC security perimeter.

Alan Chavoya, outreach chair of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, stated, “We warned the representatives of the city, of the Milwaukee Police Department, over the past two years that they were exposing our city to this kind of violence with the 4500 out-of-town police officers coming in for the RNC.”

As members of the community and media outlets gathered near the scene of the police crime, the crowd raised questions as to why police officers from Columbus were allowed to be unattended in King Park.

The community near the site of the shooting is familiar with “Tent City,” a local encampment where homeless people have taken refuge. Sharpe lived with people in Tent City, and according to his sister, Angelique Sharpe, and other residents of the area, he was a loving member of this community. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is well aware of the people living in Tent City, which makes it all the more dangerous to leave non-local police officers stationed alone near its residents.

Throughout the day, the community sought answers, and in less than 12 hours from the shooting, the Columbus PD released body camera footage of the shooting publicly. After much delay due to fear of hecklers, MPD Chief Jeff Norman spoke to media outlets and attempted to paint the narrative that Columbus officers took Sharpe’s life in order to save the life of the person he had an altercation with. People familiar with Sharpe explained that he had an altercation with the other individual because the other individual threatened Sharpe and his dog.

Once the truth was out about the shooting, the community gathered near the northwest corner of King Park to hold a community vigil. Speaking on behalf of the Milwaukee Alliance and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Lo Cross stated, “I am so tired of thoughts and prayers after police killings. The city expressed concern with ‘outside agitators’ and protesters, but those 4500 police officers coming into our city are the outside agitators that they should be worried about. They are the ones that bring violence to our community.”

Maria Hamilton expressed similar sentiments. Hamilton called the thousands of law enforcement agents in Milwaukee for the RNC an invasion, and she stated, “Do what you came to do and get out of our city!”

After the vigil, the community marched around King Park in honor of Sharpe. The emotions ran high throughout the night, but once again, Milwaukee showed the world that the people of Milwaukee are freedom fighters who take care of one another and keep each other safe. The movement against police crimes in Milwaukee continues to march forward.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #MAARPR #NAARPR #featured