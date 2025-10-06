Milwaukee holds emergency solidarity rally with the Global Sumud Flotilla

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Saturday, October 4, more than 130 people rallied at Catalano Square in response to the illegal actions of Israel against the Global Sumud Flotilla. Israel seized 42 civilian vessels with medical and food aid and kidnapped over 450 volunteers in international waters.

The event was called by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (AC) and CODEPINK Milwaukee to defend the flotilla and to continue to mobilize Milwaukee residents to fight for a free Palestine.

As organizers were setting up for the event, the seasonal beer garden in the square had live music booming from a PA system. Organizers quickly developed a backup location to ensure the message could be heard, though by the time the event started, the musicians had taken a break.

The action began by energizing the crowd with chants. Protesters were audible blocks away loudly yelling, “Every time the media lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies!” “War machine, F U! Gaza deserves a future too!” and “Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry! Milwaukee is by your side!”

Kayla Kuo of the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee stated, “The same planes that are constantly bombing and murdering Palestinians are being manufactured right here in our city. The defense manufacturing industry continues to profit from genocide while the people of Milwaukee face attacks on reproductive rights, student rights, labor rights and immigrant rights. The people of Milwaukee must continue to show up for one another in our community and for oppressed people everywhere!”

Another organization endorsing the rally was Peace Action Wisconsin. Sabine Wolter, its representative, remarked, “As an organization rooted in peace, diplomacy, and disarmament, Peace Action Wisconsin calls for a full end to the blockade and the return of humanitarian access. These are moral imperatives, not some radical demands.”

Wolter continued, “The flotilla carried more than humanitarian supplies. It brought a message: The siege must end and the world has not forgotten about Gaza.”

Other organizations that spoke at the event were US Palestinian Community Network and MKE Mamas for Liberation. The themes of the speeches were resoundingly clear: end the siege on Gaza, build a broad united front, and stand with oppressed people everywhere, from Milwaukee to Venezuela to Sudan to Palestine.

Midway through the action, performers resumed their concert at the seasonal beer garden in the square. As much as the performers wanted, their ukuleles couldn’t drown out the people’s demands for peace and justice! A few concert goers even joined the protest, along with several people passing by showing the importance of our action and its busy location. Throughout the chanting and speeches, several protesters proudly walked around the square letting their Palestine flags sail in the wind.

While Israel blatantly committed another war crime, the people of Milwaukee showed up and made it clear that this won’t be our last action against the Zionist entity. The people of Milwaukee say, “End the siege on Gaza and free Palestine!”

