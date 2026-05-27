Milwaukee gathers to honor George Floyd and all victims of police crimes

By Casey Serrano

Milwaukee, WI – On the evening of May 25, a few dozen community members in Milwaukee gathered to pay tribute to the 6th anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. The vigil was organized by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

During 2020, thousands in Milwaukee took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police crimes. In 2026, the community is still coming out in his name to demand an end to police crimes.

Solidarity with the Floyd family is strong in Milwaukee and, unfortunately, the city has its own history of police murders. In the summer of 2024, Sam Sharpe Jr. was murdered by the Columbus, Ohio police department, who were in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

Sharpe Jr.’s sister, Angelique Sharpe, the Milwaukee Alliance’s Education Chair, spoke at the rally and said, “I’m here really to join in solidarity. My brother wasn’t the first killed by those sworn to serve and protect and he won’t be the last.” Sharpe emphasized over and over that the community will continue to fight until there is justice for all victims of police crimes.

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