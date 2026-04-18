Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission passes resolution to restrict reckless police chases

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On the evening of April 16, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) won the first part of their 18-month campaign to implement a restrictive police vehicle pursuit policy.

After many months of deliberation and hearing demands from the community and allies of the campaign such as Black Leaders Organizing for Change (BLOC), the FPC unanimously passed a recommendation to Milwaukee Police Chief Norman to severely restrict car chases and include footage of car chases in the police department’s footage release policy for critical incidents. This victory was long fought for and hard won.

In the past, the FPC held power to pass, modify, or eliminate policy for the MPD. This was changed back in 2023, by the Wisconsin state GOP and other parties that oppose transparency and accountability via Act 12.

Act 12 was rapidly passed in reaction to MAARPR’s victory in the FPC with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575 which standardized the release of body-worn cameras in critical incidents from the MPD. Ultimately, this clipped the policy-making power of the FPC. Now, only the police chief and common council can modify and write policies for the police. Despite these changes, the FPC is still a body that can investigate and recommend changes directly to the common council and police chief.

SOP 660 is the policy for when the MPD can initiate a high speed vehicle chase. As the policy currently stands, it is ambiguous and the police can initiate deadly chases for “crimes” as small as out-of-date registration. Former Police Chief Flynn put an end to vehicle pursuits, but over the last few years the MPD has begun using police chases again. This resulted in grave consequences.

In 2025 alone, there were ten deaths from or related to causes from the police chases. Out of the ten fatalities, six were innocent bystanders. Not only were they deadly, but settlements related to these chases cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. That money could have been used for traffic calming measures that stop reckless driving without killing people. MAARPR saw this as an opportunity to pick another fight for accountability and transparency from the MPD.

Now, Chief Norman will review the recommendation from the FPC and can accept or reject it. Organizers with MAARPR say they are not optimistic that Norman will accept the changes, but they are committed to seeing this campaign through. Over the next few months, they will canvass neighborhoods and gather community support to build pressure on elected officials to make change.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #InJusticeSystem #MAARPR