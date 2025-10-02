Milwaukee fights back against fake abortion clinic

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – Activists with Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee (RJAM), have been showing up consistently throughout the month of September to protest the newly opened Alliance Women's Clinic.

“Places like Alliance want to divert you from accurate and accessible healthcare,” stated a member of RJAM on September 15.

“We believe that no healthcare professional’s religious, moral, or personal opinions affect your abortion care,” continued another RJAM member.

“Our bodies, our lives! Our right to decide!” chanted Catie Petralia, an RJAM member, and followed by an echo of protesters outside of Alliance.

Activists hope to raise awareness about the harm the newly opened clinic can cause. Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee has protested other fake clinics in Milwaukee over the past few years, mainly the Women’s Care Center. RJAM’s Instagram notes that “fake clinics” or “crisis pregnancy centers” operate as healthcare entities that are funded by religious pro-life organizations to manipulate pregnant women into not choosing or receiving life-saving abortion care.

Alliance opened its doors in late August 2025, on the outskirts of West Allis, Wisconsin. RJAM took notice of this after they had protested an Alliance Family Services van in June, which had parked outside of Planned Parenthood in Milwaukee for months. The Alliance agenda, per their website, is anti-abortion centered.

Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee will be continuing to show up to picket Alliance Women’s Clinic “until we kick them out of the city. They are not welcome here!” Stay tuned with Fight Back News to hear more stories about this fight.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #WomensMovement #ReproductiveRights #RJAM