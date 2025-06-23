Milwaukee demands U.S. hands off Iran

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Sunday, June 15, more than 50 community members gathered at Red Arrow Park for an emergency “Hands Off Iran” rally, led by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC).

The event began with a community member proudly playing her violin before transitioning to speeches from several organizations, including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network – Milwaukee Chapter, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (MAARPR), Milwaukee 4 Yemen, and Peace Action.

Casey Serrano from MAARPR spoke to the fact that this emergency rally took place on Father's Day, a day typically reserved to honor and thank fathers for their guidance and support. They began their speech with a moment of silence to honor the children whose fathers have been killed and for the fathers whose children have been murdered by Israel – the killings bankrolled by the U.S. government.

All of the speakers were united in their demand of “Hands off Iran” and the connections of extending solidarity with Iran, just as Iran has firmly stood as an ally of Palestinian liberation. Speeches spoke of the U.S. and its allies waging war in the Middle East and the fact that Israel's most recent unprovoked attack are part of a decades-long campaign to destabilize the region.

Hayley Thomson of MAC further contextualized the role of anti-war organizers and community members alike who are living in the belly of the beast. They stated, “’Hands off Iran’ is not just about foreign policy. It is about resisting the entire system of imperialism,” pointing out that Israel's attacks on Iran are not about democracy, but about control and imperial domination in the region.

In between speeches, community members chanted “Stop the drones, stop the flames, stop this war with dirty games” and “Revolution's in the air. Iran's fight is everywhere!” The rally ended with more spirited chants, and encouragement for attendees to join MAC to expose war profiteers and to build a world without imperialist domination.

Milwaukee Anti-war Committee continues its campaign against the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council, a conglomerate of local banks, politicians, and weapons corporations.

From MKE to Palestine, end the U.S. war machine!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Iran #MAC #USPCN