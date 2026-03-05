Milwaukee demands ‘Hands off Iran, Cuba and Venezuela’ with a spirited banner drop

By Sara Onitsuka

Milwaukee, WI – On Tuesday, March 3, around 15 people gathered during peak rush hour at the Locust Street overpass in Milwaukee for a banner drop demanding U.S. hands off Cuba, Venezuela and Iran.

Led by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee and co-sponsored by Students for a Democratic Society – UWM (SDS – UWM) and the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), attendees waved a Venezuelan flag and held up signs that demanded “Stop U.S. war on Venezuela,” “No war on Iran” and “Honk 4 peace.” Along the overpass, three banners proudly hung from the chain link fence that read, “Hands off Venezuela,” “U.S. hands off Cuba,” and “Hands off Iran! End U.S. aid to Israel.”

There was a stream of nearly continuous honks from both the highway and those driving over the overpass, making it clear that Milwaukeeans do not support the escalating aggression and acts of war against Iran, Cuba or Venezuela.

Chris Van Valkenberg, member of SDS-UWM, stated: “When we do these banner drops, we can see the importance of being out here and standing against U.S. intervention and escalation. Hearing the almost constant honks from cars and trucks passing on the interstate really highlights that these are working class issues.”

Van Valkenburg continued, “The masses of people don't want their tax dollars spent on bombs. They want that money to benefit the people of Milwaukee. They want that money going into schools and healthcare.”

As the sun was setting, the streets of Milwaukee echoed with chants, including “From Cuba to the Middle East, we demand justice, we demand peace” and “the U.S. lies and then they bomb, first Gaza, then Iran.”

The banner drop was part of the AWAN National Day of Action with nearly 20 coordinated protests across the country in solidarity with the people of Iran, Cuba and Venezuela. March 3 marks the two month anniversary of the illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro and First Lady Flores who are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This National Day of Action occurred just three days after Milwaukee mobilized an emergency action to demand no war with Iran in response to the joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes which have murdered nearly 800 Iranians already.

The people of Milwaukee make it abundantly clear that we must continue the fight for a free Palestine and to demand the U.S. out of everywhere!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Iran #SDS #AWAN #MAC