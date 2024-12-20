Milwaukee community honors life of Cilivea Thyrion and victims of Milwaukee County jail

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On December 16, the Milwaukee Alliance, Kerrie Hirte, and the Waking Women Healing Institute came together to host a vigil in honor of Cilivea Thyrion, a 20-year-old woman who tragically passed away due to neglect at the Milwaukee County Jail in 2022.

The vigil marked the second anniversary of Thyrion’s death, held just days away from what would have been her 22nd birthday. It served as both a memorial and a call for continued action to prevent further deaths in the jail.

Kerrie Hirte, Cilivea Thyrion’s mother, opened the event with a heartfelt message, stating, “There are more people who are still suffering. And that’s why we came here today – to bring peace and to pray for those still suffering and for those who haven’t suffered yet.”

Since Cilivea Thyrion’s passing, the Milwaukee County Jail has witnessed six more in-custody deaths, emphasizing the ongoing systemic failures in the jail’s management. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has faced heavy criticism for its lack of transparency regarding both the jail’s operations and the investigations into these deaths, a concern spotlighted by the recent release of a third-party audit.

Aurelia Ceja, speaking on behalf of the Milwaukee Alliance, emphasized the group's continued commitment to justice, saying, “We honor Cilivea today through the lighting of these candles and sharing of food together. We honor her in the weeks to come by fighting for corrective policies in the jails and organizing a town hall where Sheriff Ball will be held accountable for the conditions that have persisted under her watch.”

The Milwaukee Alliance played a pivotal role in pushing for the audit that finally compelled the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to take action.

The vigil also highlighted the disproportionate impact of incarceration on Black, brown and indigenous communities. Kristin Welch of the Waking Women Healing Institute conducted a smudging ceremony, offering spiritual healing to all those suffering, including those still incarcerated.

Welch stated about the smudging, “The thing about our medicine is that it can reach anyone and even pierce through concrete walls,” invoking the healing power of indigenous traditions and recognizing the pain endured by both those inside and outside the jail. The Waking Women Healing Institute offers healing services to indigenous survivors of violence and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons (MMIW/P). The institute recognizes that Cilivea Thyrion’s death is part of a tragic, recurring pattern of violence against indigenous peoples.

The vigil concluded with a community dinner at the Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services Center, where attendees gathered in solidarity and reflection. While the vigil was a moment to honor Thyrion ’s memory, it also marked the ongoing struggle for justice. In the months ahead, discussions will continue regarding the creation of an oversight board for the sheriff’s office, and a town hall meeting will be organized to hold Sheriff Denita Ball accountable for the continued failures at the jail.

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring Cilivea’s life and demanding systemic change. Long live Cilivea! Justice for victims of the Milwaukee County Jail!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #InjusticeSystem