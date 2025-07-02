Milwaukee commemorates the Stonewall Riots and Black Nite Brawl

By Chris Van Valkenberg

Milwaukee, WI – On Saturday, June 28, more than 60 people gathered at Cathedral Square Park in the light of downtown Milwaukee, to commemorate the Stonewall Uprisings and the Black Nite Brawl.

The Black Nite Brawl is a crucial piece of history from 1961, before the Stonewall Riots, where when four individuals chose to go to the Black Nite Bar with the intentions of causing trouble at the locally known gay bar. The bashers were not prepared for the pushback they were to receive. There were countless gays, lesbians and trans people ready to defend themselves, and make it clear that they were ready to fight for their right to exist. The night had quickly escalated, ending with a fight to defend the bar and its patrons.

“This act of resistance predates the more widely known Stonewall Riots and highlights the early involvement of the queer community in standing up against systemic oppression. The brawl has since become a symbol of queer struggle and solidarity, amplifying the role of intersectionality in the ongoing fight for queer liberation,” said Robby Knapp, an SDS member.

The rally featured a handful of speakers, from Students for a Democratic Society Milwaukee (SDS UWM) and the Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM), the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee (MAC), the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Endorsing groups included Hate Free Outagamie and Society of Indigenous Students @ UW-Milwaukee. Each of the speakers brought an important piece of pride and how it’s interconnected to their own work as organizers.

A member of MAC, said, “Pinkwashing ignores that both Israel and the United States are themselves violently anti-LGBTQ, as we can see with our current administration as it gleefully attempts to slash LGBTQ rights one bill after the other.” Their speech highlighted the fact that while Israel claims they care for LGBTQ people in the Middle East, the bombs they are dropping on Palestine do not discriminate for the queer people that live there.

Lauren Forbush, from RJAM stated, “Our community is still experiencing the same oppression as our predecessors. The violence hasn’t stopped. We mourn Jonathan Joss, brutally murdered – Infront of his husband. We mourn Sam Nordquist. We mourn Amyri Dior, a vibrant 23-year-old trans woman from Milwaukee, stolen from us. These are not isolated incidents. They are a part of a relentless pattern of violence targeting our trans siblings, our queer family, especially people of oppressed nations who are black and brown, and those facing economic hardship.”

RJAM and SDS UWM had four key demands: “Cops and corporations out of Pride – no more rainbow-washed oppression; Pride was born from resistance, not policing or profit! Keep gender affirming care accessible – trans healthcare is healthcare, no bans, no barriers! Protect trans youth – hands off their healthcare, sports, schools and futures! Healthcare for all! Full access to gender affirming care and trans inclusive services!”

“We cannot stop showing up. We cannot stop fighting! We may have achieved hard-won rights like gay marriage and legal protections for the LGBTQ community, but the Trump administration has proven how easily these rights can be taken away. The overturning of Roe v. Wade, attacks on trans youth, healthcare restrictions for LGBTQ+ communities; we must keep fighting and we will win!” Said Patricia Fish, chair of SDS UWM.

