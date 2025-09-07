Milwaukee chases Police Association out of park

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – In late August the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), a police union, put out a call for their membership to join them for a protest on September 5 related to contract negotiations with the City of Milwaukee. The group planned to march from Red Arrow Park to City Hall where they would hold a press conference. Locals often refer to the park as Dontre Hamilton Park to honor the death of Dontre Hamilton, a Black man murdered by now-former Milwaukee Police Department officer Christopher Manney.

On September 5, MPA members gathered in shirts that read “Pay us what you owe us” and carried signs with slogans like “Protect every day, deserve better pay.” Like many unions, the MPA demanded better pay. However, unlike most unions, MPA members regularly commit crimes against the people of Milwaukee and members routinely rack up thousands of dollars in overtime a year for merely sitting in their cars.

Before MPA could gather in the park, community organizers assembled and began chanting. Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) lead chants such as “The cops in my hood, ain’t no good” and “National guard = national harm.” They highlighted the police crimes committed by MPA members and mocked the head of the MPA’s recent comments about asking President Trump to send the National Guard to Milwaukee.

As the MPA members began to show up, activists from groups like BLOC, Comités Sin Fronteras, Milwaukee For Palestine, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) spoke about the audacity of the MPA to demand more money when they already control so much of the City budget.

As the MPA began to move to their press conference spot, community members followed chanting. At the site of the press conference, community members were so loud and relentless, the MPA was forced to retreat. No other unions or community groups came to their aid, and they had to retreat into City Hall to march around the second floor. Activists followed and occupied the first floor of City Hall where they continued to out-chant and speak over the MPA.

State Representative Darrin Madison began to chant “Ain’t no power like the power of the people ‘cause the power of the people don’t stop!” Activists quickly took up the chant, and Casey Serrano of MAARPR spoke to the fact that the power of the people was able to drown out the MPA. Serrano asked the MPA where their allies were, and pointed out that the people of Milwaukee would never show up for the police. Chants of “Cut the Budget! Give Us Control!” rang out. Negotiations between the MPA and the City continue, and it is clear that the people of Milwaukee are against more money for the police.

