Milwaukee car caravan takes streets for Palestine

By Chris Van Valkenberg

Milwaukee, WI – On Sunday, August 17, 75 cars filled Milwaukee streets in solidarity with Palestine. The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, a coalition of 80-plus organizations spanning across the state, took to the streets for the Anti-War Action Networks national call to action.

This rise for Gaza was a global emergency against the illegal siege, forced starvation and genocide in Gaza. People started gathering at the McKinley Marina, decorating their cars with various slogans, such as “Free Palestine” spread across back windows. Palestinian flags and keffiyehs flew in the wind outside of the car widows as the caravan took the freeway and completed its loop around the city, including stretches throughout Whitefish Bay and Shorewood.

Acting as a funeral procession, the car caravan brought the Milwaukee community together to honor all the Palestinian martyrs whose lives have been stolen.

Sara Onitsuka, chair of the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee spoke on the importance of the caravan, “What Palestinians have had to endure is indescribably inhumane. During today's car caravan, so many people honked in support, and I even saw some additional cars join the caravan for a time. The support for our message was strong, and until Palestine is free, we will not stop demanding liberation for Palestine.”

As the Palestinian people continue to face the forced starvation and illegal occupation, it is vital for people to continue the fight for Palestine, to demand liberation and to get aid to the families in Palestine now!

#MilwaukeeWI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #MilwaukeeAntiWarCommittee