Milwaukee Anti-war Committee holds 2nd annual Air & Water Show protest

By Sam Charnon

Milwaukee, WI – On July 28, the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) held their second annual protest of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. Around 70 people gathered at Cathedral Square Park, less than half a mile from Bradford Beach where the show was being held, before marching through downtown Milwaukee to the doorsteps of the show.

Anti-war and pro-Palestine protesters, environmentalists, veterans, other local organizations and neighbors joined MAC to show that the Air & Water Show is unpopular and harmful.

After opening remarks, the group took to the streets, marching near the Air & Water Show before stopping for speeches. Organizations like Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at UWM, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR), and USPCN spoke about the Air Show for what it is – U.S. military propaganda falsely advertised as a “family-friendly” event, used to funnel people, often oppressed nationality people, into the U.S. war machine.

Connections between imperialism and violence at home were also highlighted – the latest example being the Air & Water Show coming just a few weeks after two people were shot and killed by police in Milwaukee.

“We understand the connections between the U.S. military and the militarization of police here,” said Sara Onitsuka, chair of MAC.

As military jets soared overhead, protesters held signs with slogans like “Those planes bomb children” Chants such as “Family friendly is a lie! Those planes are used for genocide!” echoed through downtown as cars honked and cheered in support.

After marching back to Cathedral Square Park, Audari Tamayo of Freedom Road Socialist Organization connected the Air & Water Show with violence we see abroad. They added, “What we see here with the Air & Water Show is imperialism – or capitalism in decay. It is the ruling class trying to grab at what is left of their failed system. Imperialism is the final stage of capitalism.”

This year was the second consecutive year of the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee protesting the Air & Water Show.

The event came shortly after the Republican National Convention was hosted in Milwaukee, where MAC and more than 100 local and national organizations marched and protested within sight and sound of the RNC.

“Just two weeks after the RNC, we are dealing with another event that many of us did not ask for,” said Sara Onitsuka of MAC.

The city of Milwaukee continues to put profit over people, and as they do, people continue to rise up and resist. “They know we are becoming organized! That's why they shamelessly attempt to repress our movements. Despite their best efforts, they have failed. They have failed because the movement only continues to rapidly grow,” Temayo declared.

#MilwaukeeWI #MAC #SDS #MAARPR #USPCN