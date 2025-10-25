Milwaukee Alliance and fighting families gather to oppose police crimes

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On the evening of October 22, about 60 people gathered for the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression’s (MAARPR) to honor families who have lost loved ones to police violence. They also spoke out against deaths the jails and prisons, reckless police chases, ICE facilities, war and genocide, and more.

Held at All People’s Gathering Lutheran Church, MAARPR members, other organizations, and fighting families began the night with an art gallery honoring their loved ones who have passed. Organizations present were Comité Sin Fronteras, representing the immigrant rights movement, as well as U.S. Palestinian Community Network – Milwaukee representing the Palestinian liberation movement. Additionally, there were over five fighting families present, namely, the families of Sam Sharpe Jr., Cilivea Thyrion, Hasan Harris, Corey Stingley, Jay Anderson Jr. and Diamond Arberry.

After the art gallery, Pastor Evan McVann opened the panel with a prayer. Facilitating the panel was Angelique Sharpe, the sister of Sam Sharpe Jr.; Kerrie Hirte, mother of Cilivea Thyrion; Craig Stingley, father of Corey Stingley, and Lakia Thomas, mother of Diamond Arberry. When asked about the barriers they’ve faced in their pursuits for justice and how they’ve overcome it, Stingley answered “You’ve gotta learn how to jump aside, and gotta learn how to kick through those barriers.”

When the panel came to a close, the emcee Brian Verdin, co-chair emeritus, opened the mic for organizations and families to speak their peace. Erika, the aunt of Hasan Harris and a member of MAARPR, began to speak to her struggles in her fight for justice and when recounting her interaction with the investigating law enforcement agency, she stated, “I said we are backed by the Milwaukee Alliance and they gave us something!”

Closing the open microphone, a member of USPCN – Milwaukee, when referring to police, said, “It’s not a system of oppression that [only] exists in Milwaukee, it’s worldwide” and closed out saying “We shouldn’t only scream, we need to revolt.”

As the event came to a close, MAARPR then collected signatures for their petition demanding community oversight of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and to mobilize the community for the Milwaukee County budget hearing on October 27 at 6 p.m.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #InJusticeSystem #MAARPR